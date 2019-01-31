हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex jumps over 240 points, Nifty regains 10,700 on positive Asian cues

Asian stocks rose to a four-month high after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes

New Delhi: Markets posted considerable gains in opening trade on Thursday amidst positive Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 240.37 points or 0.68 percent to 35,831.62 while the Nifty edged higher by 53.80 points or 0.51 percent to 10,705.60 in early trade.

Asian stocks rose to a four-month high after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to its highest since Oct. 4 and was last up 0.7 percent. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent despite data showing China`s factory activity contracted for a second straight month amid weakening orders. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 percent, Reuters added.

On Wall Street, the Dow and the Nasdaq rallied 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

With Agency Inputs

