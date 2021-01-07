हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps over 250 points in early trade; Nifty above 14,200

The 30-share BSE index was trading 270.69 points or 0.56 percent higher at 48,444.75, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 80.95 points or 0.57 percent to 14,227.20.

Sensex jumps over 250 points in early trade; Nifty above 14,200

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank amid positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 270.69 points or 0.56 percent higher at 48,444.75, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 80.95 points or 0.57 percent to 14,227.20.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 percent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, ONGC and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Titan, TCS, HUL and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 263.72 points or 0.54 percent lower at 48,174.06, and Nifty fell 53.25 points or 0.38 percent to 14,146.25.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 483.64 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be firm at the moment. Notably, FPIs turned net sellers after a considerable gap, which suggests profit-booking or sector rotation given sharp returns generated by select sectors like IT, pharma and metals.

US equities witnessed sharp recovery mainly on increased prospects of higher fiscal stimulus and capital expenditures towards infrastructure developments as Democrats' control in both houses of Congress will help Biden to push his agendas, said Modi.

"Notably, yesterday's rebound clearly overlooked the concerns of reversal of lower tax rates and disruption created by Trump's supporters in the US Capitol where a joint session of Congress was convened to certify Biden's victory over Trump," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, was trading 0.79 percent higher at USD 54.73 per barrel. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Sensex snaps 10-session winning run, drops 264 points
  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Twitter bans Donald Trump's account, Trump not willing to give up in presidential election