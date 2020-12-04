Sensex jumps over 270 points ahead of RBI policy outcome; Nifty crosses 13,200

New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 270 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome.

The BSE Sensex rose 272.20 points or 0.61 percent to 44,904.85 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty soared 78.95 points or 0.60 percent to 13,212.85.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Ultrachem, LT, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, HUL, Axis Bank and HDFC, rising upto 5.31 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, RIL, Infosys, Titan and Kotak Bank, falling upto 1.11 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 14.61 points or 0.03 percent higher at 44,632.65, while Nifty settled 20.15 points or 0.15 per cent up at 13,133.90 -- its lifetime closing high.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,637.42 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Live TV

#mute

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, surpassing its Nov. 25 peak, while Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.4% on profit-taking. In New York, the S&P 500 fell 0.06% on Thursday, erasing earlier gains.