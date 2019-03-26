Sensex jumps over 420 points, Nifty above 11,480

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Tuesday after a dull show yesterday amidst recovery in the Asian markets. Both the equity indices ended with a 1 percentage gain

The BSE Sensex soared 424.50 points or 1.12 percent to 38,233.41. The gauge had lost 575 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE Nifty on the other hand regained 11,400 level by jumping 129.00 points or 1.14 percent to close at 11,483.25.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 150.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 12.52 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were SBI, Vedanta, RIL, NTPC, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints, rising by upto 3.81 percent. While HDFC, TCS, CIL, L&T, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Infosys ended in red, falling by upto 1.30 percent.