Sensex opens 100 points up, Nifty crosses 12,050; YES Bank, Tata Motors gain

BSE Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh peaks in the opening session on Wednesday (November 27). The Sensex gained 225 points, or 0.55 per cent to touch 41,120, while the broader Nifty50 advanced to 12,132.90. The Indian Rupee opened higher at 71.44 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 71.48 against the US dollar

YES Bank (up 5%), Tata Motors (2%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1%) were the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel (down 0.5%) was the top loser.

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after touching record highs earlier in the day. The Sensex closed 67.93 points down or 0.17% at 40821.30, while Nifty ended down 36.10 points or 0.30% at 12037.70. About 1097 shares advanced, 1403 shares declined, while 166 shares remained unchanged.

Among major gainers on the Nifty on Tuesday were ICICI Bank, GAIL, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank, while losers were Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries and JSW Steel. Nifty Bank index ended in the green. All other sectoral indices closed in the red.

Telecom stocks also ended with heavy losses after a government official was reported saying that the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) formed to suggest relief measure for struggling telecos, has been disbanded.