Sensex opens in green, Nifty touches 11948.30; Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel advance

Benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Thurday (December 12) with the Sensex gaining141.48 points or 0.35% to touch 40554.05 and the Nifty advanced 38.10 points or 0.32% to reach 11948.30. About 397 shares have opened in green, 109 shares declined, and 22 remained unchanged.

Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, BPCL, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Vodafone Idea and Tata Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while Bharti Airtel, Zee Ent, ONGC, HDFC and Britannia Industries were the worst losers.

The Indian rupee advanced in the early trade on Thursday as it opened higher 15 paise by at 70.69 per dollar after closing at 70.84 on Wednesday (December 11).

Benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in the last hour of trade. The Sensex closed higher by 172.69 points or 0.43%, at 40,412.57, while Nifty was up 53.40 points or 0.45% at 11,910.20. Major gainers on the Nifty were GAIL, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, IOC, and ONGC, while Yes Bank, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel were losers.

Except for metal stocks, all other sectoral indices ended higher led by the IT, energy, auto, and infra. Among stocks, IT majors showed some gains with Tata Consultancy Services up by 1.5 per cent at Rs 2,043 per share. Tech Mahindra added the gain of 1.3 per cent while Infosys moved up by 0.7 per cent.