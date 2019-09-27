close

Sensex

Sensex opens in red, Nifty rallies around 11,537 points in early trade

Benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday a day after opening on a positive note. The BSE Sensex slumped over 70 points and remained in red in the early trade. The Nifty also rallied around 11,537 points in the early trade.

On Thursday, the market had opened in the positive territory on the back of firm global cues as US President Donald Trump said the trade deal with China may happen soon. At 10.15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 335 points at 38,928 while the Nifty 50 gained by 108 points to 11,548. 

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the positive zone. Among stocks, Indian Oil Corporation was the top winner with a gain of 5 per cent at Rs 147.75 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were also up by 2.8 and 2.5 per cent respectively. The other prominent gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Steel and Hindalco. However, Yes Bank lost by 3.4 per cent to Rs 51.85 per share while IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys slipped by about 1 per cent.

SensexNifty
