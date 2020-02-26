Sensex plunges 392 points, Nifty at 11,678; GAIL, Tata Motors decline

Indian benchmark indices ended in red for the fourth straight session on Wednesday (February 26) with the BSE Sensex plunging 392 points to end at at 39,889, while the Nifty50 index lost 119 points to finish the day at 11,678.

The markets suffer huge losses as fears of a potential coronavirus pandemic rattled the investors. The Nifty Midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index lost 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Yes Bank, SBI, Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while GAIL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Grasim, and Hindalco were the worst losers.

All sectoral indices closed in red on Wednesday. Major selling was seen in Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal indices, as they plunged 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also declined around 1.5 percent each, while, Nifty Bank shed 0.4 percent for the day.

