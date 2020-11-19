Sensex plunges 580 points; Nifty ends below 12,800

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Thursday heavy profit-booking in financial stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex ended 580.09 points or 1.31 percent lower at 43,599.96. Although, Sensex had briefly touched its record intra-day high of 44,230. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 166.55 points or 1.29 percent lower at 12,771.70. The broader NSE Nifty had hit a fresh intra-day peak of 12,963

Major losers in the Sensex pack were SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Asian Paint, Maruti and IndusInd Bank, falling upto 4.88 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Powergrid, ITC, NTPC, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserve, TCS, ONGC, Nestle, rising upto 2.43 percent.

Meanwhile, rupee depreciated 8 paise to settle at 74.27 (provisional) against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,071.93 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Most of the sectoral indices ended in red. However, traction in mid-cap and small-cap stocks remained visible, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Shanghai and Tokyo closed in the positive territory.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.65 per cent to USD 44.05 per barrel.