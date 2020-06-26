हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rallies 260 points, Nifty tops 10,300 in early trade

The 30-share index was trading 260.94 points or 0.75 percent higher at 35,103.04, while the NSE Nifty jumped 90.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 10,379.35.

Sensex rallies 260 points, Nifty tops 10,300 in early trade

New Delhi: Sensex surged over 260 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Infosys amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 260.94 points or 0.75 percent higher at 35,103.04, while the NSE Nifty jumped 90.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 10,379.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC Bank, rallying around 4 percent. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HUL and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10, and the broader Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,050.61 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on June 26, 2020
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 94,67,008Confirmed
  • 4,83,461Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M43S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day