Sensex rallies 260 points, Nifty tops 10,300 in early trade

New Delhi: Sensex surged over 260 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Infosys amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 260.94 points or 0.75 percent higher at 35,103.04, while the NSE Nifty jumped 90.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 10,379.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC Bank, rallying around 4 percent. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HUL and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10, and the broader Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,050.61 crore, provisional exchange data showed.