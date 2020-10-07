Sensex rallies 304 points, Nifty closes above 11,730

New Delhi: Markets closed in the green on Wednesday backed by rally in index heavyweights.

Sensex rallied 304.38 points or 0.77 percent to end at 39,878.95 while the Nifty zoomed 76.45 points or 76.45 percent to finish at 11,738.85.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Titan, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, RIL, Ultrachem, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Nestle, HUL, Infosys, Axis Bank and HDFC, rising upto 4.44 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Bajaj Finance, Powergrid, SunPharma, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, LT, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and ITC, Falling upto 4.12 percent.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,101.76 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

In the previous session, Sensex soared 600.87 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 39,574.57, while Nifty finished 159.05 points or 1.38 per cent higher at 11,662.40.