Sensex rallies 606 points to close at 32,720, Nifty closes above 9,550

New Delhi: Market posted big rally on Wednesday led by gains in banking, financial and metal stocks.

Sensex surged 605.64 points or 1.89 percent to close at 32,720.16. On the other hand the NSE Nifty edged higher by 172.45 points or 1.84 percent to end at 9,553.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Steel, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, TCS, L&T and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 7.07 percent. On the other hand major lagards were Axis Bank, Asian Paint, HUL, Titan, Nestle, RIL and NTPC, falling upto 3.67 percent.

Sentiments in the domestic market are easing amidst hope of gradual lifting of lockdowns that have been imposed to contain infection of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, at provisional close the rupee surged 52 paise to close at 75.66 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the third consecutive day of gain for the rupee, during which it has appreciated by 80 paise.