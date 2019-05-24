close

BSE

Sensex rallies nearly 300 points as BJP wins General election 2019 with absolute majority

The 30-share index was trading 158.48 points or 0.41 percent higher in early morning trade. The NSE Nifty was trading 45.55 points or 0.39 percent up at 11,702.60.

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Friday with the Sensex rallying by nearly 300 points and the Nifty jumping over 90 points as BJP-led NDA won the General election 2019 with absolute majority for the second time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory for a second term in office. The BJP got an absolute majority bagging 297 of the 458 seats (as per Election Commission's counting till 9.25 am today) and was on course to touch the 303-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The BJP has alreadt surpassed its 2014 performance when it won 282 seats.

