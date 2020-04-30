Sensex rallies over 700 points, Nifty above 9,700

New Delhi: Market posted big rally on Thursday led by gains in banking, financial and auto stocks.

Sensex surged 705.68 points or 2.16 percent at 33,425.84. On the other hand the NSE Nifty edged higher by 207.10 points or 2,17 percent at 9,760.45.

All the indices in the Sensex pack are trading in green at 9,21. Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Infosys, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank, rising upto 6.34 percent. On the other hand major lagards was, falling upto 0.11 percent.

Sentiments in the domestic market are easing amidst hope of gradual lifting of lockdowns that have been imposed to contain infection of COVID-19.