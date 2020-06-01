Sensex rallies over 880 points, Nifty tops 9,800 at closing

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Friday by soaring over 2.5 percent supported by optimism over the government's reopening plan for the domestic economy.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 879.42 points or 2.71 percent to close at 33,303.52. Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 245.85 points or 2.57 per cent to finish at 9,826.15.

The rupee meanwhile appreciated 8 paise to provisionally close at 75.54 against the US dollar.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 1,460.71 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 223.51 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 32,424.10 while the NSE Nifty advanced 90.20 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 9,580.30.

The Sensex rallied 1,751.51 points or 5.71 per cent, while the Nifty spurted 541.05 points or 5.98 per cent during the week.