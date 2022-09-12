NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX TODAY

Sensex revisits 60,000-mark in early trade

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 274.07 points to 60,067.21. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty went higher by 79.45 points to 17,910.50.

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:18 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sensex revisits 60,000-mark in early trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks made a positive start to the week on Monday amid a supportive trend in Asian markets and robust foreign fund inflows.

Trading momentum was positive ahead of retail inflation and industrial output data, which will be announced after market hours.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 274.07 points to 60,067.21. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty went higher by 79.45 points to 17,910.50.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were leading the gainers' chart.

However, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, L&T, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan were trading in the positive zone, while bourses in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. Wall Street had ended with smart gains on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.38 per cent to USD 91.53 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,132.42 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

"The most important bullish factor that has caused and is sustaining India's market outperformance is the strong growth recovery underway in India now. RBI's report which puts bank credit growth now running at 15.5 per cent is an endorsement of this fact.

"While financials will continue to be resilient, some sector rotation can be expected at this juncture. The beaten down IT segment may participate in a pullback rally," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022