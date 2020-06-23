Sensex rises 160 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,300

New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 160vpoints in early trade on Tuesday while the NSE Nifty topped 10,300 level on positive cues from global markets amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex rose 160.84 points or 0.46 percent to 35,072.16 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 55.95 points or 0.54 percent to 10,367.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, Nestle, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, LT, Maruti, Ultrachem, Axis Bank, SBI and ITC, rising upto 3.81 percent. On the other hand, major laggards were TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma, falling upto 0.71 percent.

The Rupee meanwhile rose 16 paise to 75.87 against US dollar in early trade.

Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump provided assurance that the U.S.-China trade pact was "fully intact", a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.6% to 516.6 points after earlier going as low as 509.9. Chinese shares regained lost ground too, with the blue-chip index last up 0.3%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng rose about 1%, South Korea`s KOSPI index added 0.3% while Japan`s Nikkei jumped 0.8%, Reuters added.