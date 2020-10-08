Sensex rises 498 points, crosses 40,300-level

New Delhi: Markets opened in green with both equity indices jumping over 1.2 percent in early trade.

The BSE Sensex rose 497.53 points or 1.25 percent to 40,376.48 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 140.10 points or 1.19 percent to 11,878.95.

Healthy buying was witnessed across sectors led by the IT stocks. IT stocks gained after Tata Consultancy Services decided to buy back up to $2.2 billion in shares and Wipro said it would consider stock repurchase.

Live TV

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and Sun Pharma, rising upto 4.71 percent. On the other hand, major losers were RIL, LT, Asian Paint, Titan, ITC and ONGC, falling upto 1.99 percent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the Sensex rose 304.38 points or 0.77 per cent to close at 39,878.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 76.45 points or 0.66 per cent to finish at 11,738.85.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% for its fourth straight session of gains. Australia`s benchmark index jumped 1.1% to a one-month high. Japan`s Nikkei added 0.5%. Wall Street rallied overnight with the Dow up 1.9%, the S&P 500 gaining 1.7% and the Nasdaq adding 1.88%.

In a sign the rally will extend, E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.15%, a Reuters report said.