BSE

Sensex rises 622 points, Nifty closes above 9,000

The BSE Sensex surged 622.44 points or 2.06 percent to end at 30,818.61. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 187.45 points or 2.11 percent to close at 9,066.55.

Sensex rises 622 points, Nifty closes above 9,000

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid mixed cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex surged 622.44 points or 2.06 percent to end at 30,818.61. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 187.45 points or 2.11 percent to close at 9,066.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, HDFC, LT, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Ultrachem, ITC, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank, rising upto 5.92 percent. On the other hand, major laggards were, IndusInd Bank, Airtel, Heromoto Corp and Asian Paints, falling upto 2.85 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,328.31 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
 

