Sensex rises 70 points, Nifty pares gains in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened with minor gains on Tuesday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 70.29 points or 0.19 percent to 36,557.57 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 6.15 points to 10,757.50. Nifty had topped 10,800 at opening.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.25%, a seemingly inevitable correction after sharp gains of 7% in just five days that took it to a 4-1/2-month high. Japan`s Nikkei gave up 0.7% while U.S. stock futures shed 0.3% in Asia after hefty gains on Monday in the wake of surging Chinese shares, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 465.86 points or 1.29 percent to close 36,487.28 at while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 156.30 points or 1.47 percent to 10,763.65.