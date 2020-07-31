Sensex rises 90 points in early trade; Nifty at 11,134

New Delhi: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex pared initial losses on Friday and was trading higher by over 0.20 percentage.

The BSE Sensex was trading 90.02 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 37,826.09; while the NSE Nifty was trading up 32.60 points or 0.20 per cent at 11,134.75.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL Tech, SBI, TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, LT and NTPC, rising upto 2.92 percent. On the other hand RIL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Nestle and Titan were the top losers, falling upto 1.52 points.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 37,736.07; while the NSE Nifty tumbled 100.70 points or 0.90 per cent at 11,102.15.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 207.30 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

According to traders, domestic stocks opened on a weak note tracking negative global cues after the US said its economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were in red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.53 per cent higher at USD 43.48 per barrel.