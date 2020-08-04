Sensex rises over 330 points in early trade; Nifty above 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday tracking massive foreign fund inflow amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 330.53 points or 0.89 per cent higher at 37,270.13; while the NSE Nifty was up 37,270.13 points or 0.78 per cent at 10,976.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, RIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Maruti, HDFC ,ITC, LT, Bajaj Finserve, M&M, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, rising upto 4.50 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Indus Ind Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Ultrachem, TCS, Tata Steel, HUL, Powergrid, Titan, SBI and Nestle, falling upto 3.17 percent.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 7,818.49 crore on a net basis on Monday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, while shares in China nudged up 0.1%. Australian stocks gained 2% for the biggest intraday gain since July 21. Tokyo shares also jumped by more than 1%, a Reuters report said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.86 per cent lower at USD 43.77 per barrel.

In the previous session on Monday, the 30-share Sensex ended 667.29 points or 1.77 per cent lower at 36,939.60, while the NSE Nifty tumbled 181.85 points or 1.64 per cent to 10,891.60.