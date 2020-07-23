हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rises over 80 points; Nifty above 11,172

In the previous session, the BSE barometer finished 58.81 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 37,871.52.

Sensex rises over 80 points; Nifty above 11,172

New Delhi: Markets opened with marginal gains on Thursday led by buying in index majors amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 82.91 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 37,954.43. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 39.75 points, or 0.36 percent, to 11,172.35.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC, Titan, HDFC, SBI and ONGC. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, M&M and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer finished 58.81 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 37,871.52, and the Nifty slipped 29.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 11,132.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,665.57 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on July 23, 2020
  • 12,38,635Confirmed
  • 29,861Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M25S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day