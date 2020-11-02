Sensex shed over 140 points in early trade

New Delhi: Markets dropped over 200 points in early trade on Monday tracking losses in index-heavyweights amid sustained foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 139.36 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 39,474.71 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 41.85 points or 0.36 per cent to 11,600.55.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were RIL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, TCS, Tata Steel, Nestle, Ultrachem, Maruti, Titan and M&M, falling upto 5.21 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Powergrid, Bajaj Finserve and ITC, rising upto 6.45 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 135.78 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 39,614.07, while Nifty slipped 28.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 11,642.40.

Live TV

#mute

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 870.88 crore on a net basis on Friday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.36%. In early European trades, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.1%, German DAX futures were flat and London`s FTSE futures were off 0.4%. Australian shares rose 0.4%. Chinese shares were higher with the blue-chip CSI300 rising 0.3%. Japan`s Nikkei jumped 1.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.2%, a Reuters report said.