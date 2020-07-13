Sensex soars 336 points, Nifty above 10,860 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Monday with the NSE Nifty jumping above 10,800 level.

The BSE Sensex soared 336.79 points or 0.92 percent at 36,931.12. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 99.65 points or 0.93 percent to 10,867.70 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tech Mahindra, RIL, Infsys, HCL Tech, NTPC, HUL, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Maruti, ITC, Sun Pharma and Powergrid, rising upto 3.89 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, M&M, and Bharti Airtel, falling upto 0.85 percent.

Asian shares crept toward five-month peaks on Monday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15%, having climbed sharply last week on the back of surging Chinese stocks, which added another 1% on Monday. Japan`s Nikkei gained 1.7% and South Korea 1.2%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% even as some U.S. states reported record new cases of COVID-19, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 143.36 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 36,594.33. The broader NSE Nifty shed 45.40 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 10,768.05.