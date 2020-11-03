Sensex soars 460 points in late morning trade, Nifty rises above 11,800

New Delhi: Markets extended rally in late morning trade on Tuesday with both equity indices rising above 1 percent tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid positive cues from global markets ahead of the US presidential election.

The BSE Sensex rose 459.04 points or 1.15 percent to 40,216.62 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 136.60 points or 1.17 percent to 11,805.75.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, ITC, Tata Steel, Titan and LT, rising upto 3.76 percent. On the other hand, major losers were NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Ultrachem, Nestle, HUL and RIL, falling upto 2.30 percent.

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in early trade.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 143.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,757.58, while Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23 per cent to 11,669.15. Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 740.61 crore on a net basis on Monday.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 1% and FTSE futures put on 0.9%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1%, up for the second straight day. The gauge is just 1% shy of a 2-1/2 year high struck in mid-October and up 5% so far this year. South Korea`s main index advanced 1.7%, markets in Hong Kong and Sydney rose 2% and Chinese blue chips put on 0.8%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.