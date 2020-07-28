हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex soars 558 points, Nifty touches 11,300-mark

On the forex market front, the Indian rupee settled flat at 74.84 against the US dollar.

Sensex soars 558 points, Nifty touches 11,300-mark

New Delhi: Markets closed in the positive zone on Tuesday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex surging over 558 points and the NSE Nifty touching the 11,300-mark amidst firm cues from global markets.

The 30-share Sensex settled 558.22 points or 1.47 percent higher at 38,492.95 while the NSE barometer Nifty climbed 168.75 points or 1.52 per cent to end at 11,300.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Ultratech Cement, TCS, Kotak Mahindra, M&M, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserve, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech, rising upto 7.17 percent. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints, ONGC and ITC ended in the red, falling upto 1.84 percent.

On the forex market front, the Indian rupee settled flat at 74.84 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex slipped 194.17 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 37,934.73. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 62.35 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 11,131.80.

BSE, NSE, Nifty, Sensex today
Sensex jumps 230 points, Nifty tests 11,200
