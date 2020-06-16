हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex soars 570 points, Nifty at 9,974 in early trade

The BSE Sensex rose 561.91 points or 1.69 percent to 33,790.71 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 160.50 points or 1.64 percent to 9,974.20.

Sensex soars 570 points, Nifty at 9,974 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday amidst rally in global stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 561.91 points or 1.69 percent to 33,790.71 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 160.50 points or 1.64 percent to 9,974.20.

Asian shares and Wall Street futures rallied on Tuesday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.2%, its biggest one-day gain since June 1. Australian stocks rose 3.0%, while shares in China rose 1.2%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.98% following a late rally on Wall Street on Monday, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 552.09 points or 1.63 percent to end at 33,228.80. The NSE Nifty on the other hand finished 159.20 points or 1.60 percent to 9,813.70.

BSENSENiftySensex today
