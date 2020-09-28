Sensex soars 593 points, Nifty closes above 11,227

New Delhi: Markets ended on a positive note on Monday led by gains in auto and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex soared 592.97 points or 1.59 percent to end at 37,981.63; Nifty rallies 177.30 points or 1.6 percent to 11,227.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Powergrid, ONGC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, M&M, NTPC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve and SBI, rising upto 7.85 percent. While major gainers were HUL, Infosys and Nestle, falling upto 0.66 percent.

Live TV

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 18 paise lower at 73.79 (provisional) against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,080.21 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.57 per cent to USD 41.68 per barrel.