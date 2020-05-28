हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex soars 596 points, Nifty closes at 9,490

The BSE Sensex soared 595.37 points or 1.88 percent to 32,200.59 while the NSE Nifty jumped 175.15 points or 1.88 percent to 9,490.10.

Sensex soars 596 points, Nifty closes at 9,490

New Delhi: Markets ended in green led by rally in financials and banking stocks for a second day on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex soared 595.37 points or 1.88 percent to 32,200.59 while the NSE Nifty jumped 175.15 points or 1.88 percent to 9,490.10.

The rupee, meanwhile, settled 5 paise down at 75.76 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the Sensex rallied 996 points while the Nifty surged past the 9,300-mark as investors piled into banking, finance and IT counters ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. Thus, Investor wealth surged by Rs 2,01,549.38 crore.

BSENSENiftySensex today
