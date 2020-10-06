Sensex soars 600 points, Nifty closes above 11,660

New Delhi: Markets closed in green on Tuesday led by rally in financial, banking and auto stocks amidst firm Asian cues.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 600.87 points or 1.54 percent higher at 39,574.57 while the Nifty 50 gained by 159.05 points or 1.38 per cent at 11,662.40.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Ultrachem, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserve, SBI and Axis Bank, rising upto 8.35 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Tata Steel, Nestle, LT, Sun Pharma, NTPC, RIL, falling upto 1.26 percent.

Nifty financial service moved up by 3.1 percent, private bank by 2.3 percent and auto by 1.2 percent. Nifty FMCG, metal and pharma declined.

Exchange data showed that foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 236.71 crore in Indian market on Monday.

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex had settled at 38,973.70, up 276.65 points or 0.71 percent; while the Nifty had closed at 11,503.35, higher by 86.40 points or 0.76 percent.