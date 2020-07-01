हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex surges over 197 points in early trade; Nifty tests 10,350

New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 197 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 197.33 points or 0.57 percent to 35,113.13 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 47.35 points or 0.46 percent to 10,349.45.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, NTPC, Kotak Bank, L&T, ONGC and Nestle India were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 45.72 points, or 0.13 per cent, down at 34,915.80; while the NSE Nifty slipped 10.30 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 10,302.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading equities worth Rs 2,000.08 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Rupee meanwhile opened on a flat note. It rose 3 paise to 75.48 against US dollar in early trade.

BSENSENiftySensexSensex today
