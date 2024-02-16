trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721850
NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Jumps 81 points

As many as 22 Sensex constituents were trading in the green, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors jumping more than 2 per cent.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:26 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Jumps 81 points

Mumbai: Continuing with the positive momentum, Sensex surged more than 300 points in early trade on Friday while Nifty gained over 80 points as encouraging global cues boosted investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 306.34 points or 0.43 per cent to 72,356.72 points and the broader 50-share Nifty rose 81.05 or 0.37 per cent to 21,991.80 points.

As many as 22 Sensex constituents were trading in the green, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors jumping more than 2 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 40 scrips gained in early trade.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said, share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in positive, boosted by overnight gains on Wall Street as US retail sales data declined more than expected in January, giving some relief to investors after hotter-than-expected inflation print.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed in the positive territory, making it the third straight session of gains.

While Sensex climbed 227.55 points to close at 72,050.38 points, Nifty rose 70.70 points to end the day at 21,910.75 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 3,064.15 crore.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said FIIs sold equities worth Rs 6,993 crore in the cash market while DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) bought equities worth Rs 5,173 crore.

"The trend of FII selling is likely to continue since the 10-year US bond yield is high at 4.24 per cent. The trend of DII buying too is likely to continue since the flows into the DIIs continue to be robust," he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir