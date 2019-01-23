हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex tanks 336 points, Nifty below 10,900 on weak global cues

Intra-day Sensex touched a high of 36,521.47 and low of 36,037.90.

Sensex tanks 336 points, Nifty below 10,900 on weak global cues

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Wednesday as global stocks melted over concerns of slowing global economy and the ongoing US-China trade tension.

The BSE Sensex tanked over 336 points or 0.92 percent to end at 36,108.47 in choppy trade while the NSE Nifty tumbled 91.25 points or 0.84 per cent, to close at 10,831.50.

Intra-day Sensex touched a high of 36,521.47 and low of 36,037.90. The gauge had lost 134.32 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty shuttled between 10,811.95 and 10,944.75.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 78.53 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 84.15 crore, provisional data showed.

With Agency Inputs

