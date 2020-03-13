Sensex tanks over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points; hits lower circuit

The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while Nifty opened at 8,624.05 down by 966.10 points at almost 10% at 9.40 am on Friday morning amid coronavirus fears.

The trading has been halted for an hour as the Nifty hits 10 per cent lower circuit on March 13. Markets will reopen at 10:05 am.

About 80 shares have advanced, 1121 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged. While, the Indian rupee fell in the opening trade on Friday. It has opened lower by 17 paise at 74.40 per dollar against previous close 74.23.

Meanwhile, the Dow lost 10 per cent in its worst session since 1987, while London also had its worst day since that year. Frankfurt had its blackest day since 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell, while Paris suffered its worst one-day loss on record.

On Thursday, the equity benchmark indices had witnessed the biggest single-day fall since 2008 with the Sensex closing down 2,919.26 points or 8.18% at 32,778.14, while the broader Nifty also ended down 825.30 points or 7.89% at 9,633.10. All the stocks on Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red, while all the sectoral indices also closed negative.