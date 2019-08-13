Sensex tanks over 630 points to slip below 37,000, Nifty ends below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the red on Tuesday ahead of the release of CPI inflation and tracking Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex tanked 633.20 points or 1.68 percent to 36,948.71 while the NSE Nifty dropped 183.80 points or 1.65 percent to 10,925.85.

The major losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Tata Steel, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC and ITC, falilng upto 10.35 percent.

However, shares of Reliance Industries limited was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising 9.72 percent after the company made some major announcements at its 42nd Annual General Meeting that included a USD 75 million Aramco deal, and co becoming zero net-debt in next 18 months. Other gainers included Sun Pharma and Powergrid, rising upto 3.71 percent.

Several factors in the Asian markets are keeping the investor jittery that includes lingering fear of a US-China trade war and protests in Hong Kong.