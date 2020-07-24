हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex tumbles 239 points, Nifty below 11,150 in early trade

The BSE Sensex fell 239.47 points or 0.63 percent to 37,901.00 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 63.65 points or 0.57 percent to 11,151.80.

Sensex tumbles 239 points, Nifty below 11,150 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Friday following weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 239.47 points or 0.63 percent to 37,901.00 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 63.65 points or 0.57 percent to 11,151.80.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Titan, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 2.60 points. On the other hand major gainers were Sun Pharma, RIL, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, rising upto 3.70 points.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, but was still up 1.8% for the week and near its highest since mid-January. Tokyo was closed for a holiday, but Nikkei futures were trading a fraction firmer. Chinese blue chips dipped 1.1% as Beijing vowed to retaliate against a U.S. order to close one of its consulates. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.27%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 268.95 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 38,140.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 82.85 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 11,215.45.

 

