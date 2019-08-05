close

Sensex tumbles 635 points, Nifty slides below 10,800 ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting on J&K

The BSE Sensex tumbled 635.23 points or 1.71 percent to 36,482.99 in early trade while the NSE Nifty slid below 10,800, falling 198.70 points or 1.81 percent to 10,798.65.

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note ahead of the Union Cabinet meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, amid dim corporate earnings tracking weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 635.23 points or 1.71 percent to 36,482.99 in early trade while the NSE Nifty slid below 10,800, falling 198.70 points or 1.81 percent to 10,798.65.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Union Cabinet meeting, which is likely to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

