Sensex zooms 500 points, Nifty above 9,100; Yes Bank, Tata Steel gain

Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex gaining 501.46 points or 1.64% at 31080.55, and the Nifty advancing 148.70 points or 1.66% at 9115.75.

Yes Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Titan and UPL were among major gainers on the indices, while PVR, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the prominent losers.

Indian benchmark indices trading higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday with Nifty above 9,000 level. At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 414.49 points or 1.36% at 30993.58, while the Nifty advanced 114.15 points or 1.27% at 9081.20.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 26 paise at 73.98 per dollar after closing at 74.24 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday (March 17), Indian equity indices ended lower for the second consecutive session with the Sensex down 810.98 points or 2.58% at 30,579.09. The broader Nifty also ended down 230.70 points or 2.51% at 8,966.70. Major gainers on the Nifty were Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, HUL, and Maruti Suzuki, while Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Infratel were the top losers.