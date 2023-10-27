Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Opens For Subscription; Check Price, Issue Size, Allotment Date

New Delhi: Shanthala FMCG Products IPO opens for subscription today, October 27 as the company is expected to raise Rs 16.07 crores in fixed price issue. The first day of the subscription has seen around 34% with the highest in the non-institutional investors.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited is a FMCG product distribution company involved in the distribution of branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, matches and agarbatti and tobacco products to large FMGC companies.

The issue is available for subscription until September 30.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Price

The company has kept the price of each share is Rs 91 with the face value of Rs 10 per share.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Lot size

The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. Therefore, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 109,200.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Allotment Date

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited is expected to allot on November 3.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Listing

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited will list on NSE SME on November 8, 2023.

In 2007, Shamnthala FMCG became an authorized distributor of ITC company. The company aims to provide meaningful shopping experience to its customers.