trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680644
NewsBusinessMarkets
SHANTHALA FMCG PRODUCTS LIMITED IPO

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Opens For Subscription; Check Price, Issue Size, Allotment Date

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited is a FMCG product distribution company involved in the distribution of branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, matches and agarbatti and tobacco products to large FMGC companies.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Opens For Subscription; Check Price, Issue Size, Allotment Date File Photo

New Delhi: Shanthala FMCG Products IPO opens for subscription today, October 27 as the company is expected to raise Rs 16.07 crores in fixed price issue. The first day of the subscription has seen around 34% with the highest in the non-institutional investors.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited is a FMCG product distribution company involved in the distribution of branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, matches and agarbatti and tobacco products to large FMGC companies.

The issue is available for subscription until September 30.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Price

The company has kept the price of each share is Rs 91 with the face value of Rs 10 per share.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Lot size

The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. Therefore, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 109,200.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Allotment Date

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited is expected to allot on November 3.

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO Listing 

Shanthala FMCG Products Limited will list on NSE SME on November 8, 2023.

In 2007, Shamnthala FMCG became an authorized distributor of ITC company. The company aims to provide meaningful shopping experience to its customers. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?