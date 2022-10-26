Stock and forex markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

New Delhi: The BSE, NSE and forex markets will be closed on Wednesday (October 26) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Equity benchmarks nursed losses on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a seven-session rally amid weak Asian market cues and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on the early gains and declined 287.70 points or 0.48 per cent to finish at 59,543.96. During the day, it hit a low of 59,489.02 and a high of 60,081.24.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 74.40 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 17,656.35.

In a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079, the BSE benchmark jumped 524.51 points or 0.88 per cent to end at 59,831.66. The Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to finish at 17,730.75.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.81 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as easing crude oil prices buoyed investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.71 and witnessed a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.81. It finally settled at 82.81 against the American currency, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close.