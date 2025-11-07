Stock Market Cracks 217 Points, Airtel Down 4.5% As Singtel Offloads $1.2 Billion Stake

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are trading lower today, November 7, 2025, following weak global cues and persistent foreign investor selling. At 11:44 AM, the BSE Sensex was down about 217 points at 83,084.60 and the Nifty50 slipped around 61.80 points to 25,455.30, both indices opening in the red and continuing their recent losing streak.

Market Trends All major sectors are in the red, with top laggards including Airtel and HUL.

Persistent FII outflows have overpowered domestic institutional buying, contributing to market weakness despite strong DII activity. Analysts suggest Nifty needs to surpass 25,700 to revive upward momentum, while dropping below 25,500 could lead to further declines.

Sentiment Factors Markets are consolidating with a clear downward trend, attributed to negative global cues, profit booking, and concerns over stretched AI-related stock valuations. Asian markets are also lower, amplifying cautious sentiment in India. Today's Spotlight Stocks and Events Companies in focus for earnings include Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, Nykaa, Trent, LIC, and others. IPOs remain active, with several new offers and listings underway.