Stock markets' record spree continues! Sensex soars nearly 590 points; Nifty above 15,090

New Delhi: Markets jumped to fresher highs on Monday in early trade with both the equity indices trading 1.15 percent higher.

The BSE Sensex rose 589.45 points or 1.16 percent to 51,321.08 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 167.20 points or 1.12 percent to 15,091.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, Kotak Bank, bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, LT, HDFC Bank, rising upto 9.22 percent. On the other hand, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and Ultrachem were the major losers, falling upto 0.55 percent.

Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3% at 717.2 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month. Japan`s Nikkei jumped 2% while Australian shares advanced 0.8% led by technology and mining shares. Chinese shares were mildly positive with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.1%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.4% in early Asian trading, a Reuters report said.

In commodities, Brent crude and U.S. crude climbed 59 cents each to $59.93 and $0.57.44 respectively. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,815.4 an ounce, Reuters added.