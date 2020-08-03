New Delhi: Markets fell for third day Friday led by profit-booking amid weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex ended 129.18 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,606.89 after a choppy session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 28.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 11,073.45.

During the week, the Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent, while the Nifty declined 120.70 points or 1.07 per cent.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 3, 2020

Tata Motors: The commercial vehicle major and the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors has reported a year-on-year net loss of Rs 8,438 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. It reported a net loss of Rs 3,698 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 48% to Rs 31,983 crore in the quarter compared to revenue of Rs 61,467 crore posted in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 682.7 crore, down 76.1% from Rs 2,858 crore, while the margin contracted to 2.1% in Q1FY21 from 4.6% posted in Q1Fy20.

Bandhan Bank Ltd: The promoter of the lender is likely to sell 20.9% stakes of the bank through a block trade today to raise Rs 10,500 crore. The floor price has been set at Rs 311.10 per share

IT Companies in focus: United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday approved a final rule which will increase fees for non-immigrant work visas effective October this year. Filing fees for H-1B high-skill visas will increase by 21% to $555, while those for L (intra-company transfer) visas will increase by 75% to $850.