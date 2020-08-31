New Delhi: Markets closed in green for the sixth straight day on Friday with both equity indicess rising above 0.75 percentage points.

The BSE Sensex ended 353.84 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 39,467.31. The NSE Nifty surged 88.35 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 11,647.60.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 31, 2020

SBI

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Friday recommended the name of Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBI's senior-most managing director, as the next chairman of the country's largest lender. Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on October 7. Members of BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, interviewed four managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday for the upcoming vacancy.

Wockhardt

Drug firm Wockhardt on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759.75 crore for June quarter mainly on account of exceptional items in connection with the transfer of a business comprising 62 products and Baddi facility to Dr Reddy''s Laboratories. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 36.88 crore for April-June 2019-20, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE. Total income stood at Rs 606.22 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 733.66 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added.

NMDC

NMDC has informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors at a meeting held on August 27 accorded an in-principle approval to the proposal to demerge its NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP), Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. "NISP is steel wing (business) of NMDC. Nagarnar project is under NISP. The board has approved its demerger," a company official explained.

ITC

Diversified business entity ITC on Friday said it is considering merger of its three wholly-owned subsidiaries - Sunrise Foods, Hobbits International Foods and Sunrise Sheetgrah - with itself. A board meeting of the company has been convened for this on September 4, 2020, ITC informed in a regulatory filing. On July 27, ITC had announced to acquire spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 2,150 crore.