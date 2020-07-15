New Delhi: Markets ended with deep cuts on Tuesday dragged by losses in Financial, auto and metal stocks.

Analysts believe that growing concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and fresh round of lockdown in several states have weighed on investor sentiments.

The BSE Sensex tanked 660.63 points or 1.8 percent lower at 36,033 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 195.35 points or 1.81 percent to close at 10,607.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 15, 2020

Wipro

IT company Wipro on Tuesday posted a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,390.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit, attributable to equity holders, of Rs 2,387.6 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of Wipro was almost flat at Rs 15,571.4 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Rs 15,566.6 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Yes Bank

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 4,100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offer that opens on Wednesday. The company has decided to allocate 3,415,384,614 shares at Rs 12 per share to anchor investors, taking the total to Rs 4,098.5 crore, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Bharti Airtel

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked private telecom operator Bharti Airtel and?Bharti Hexacom to pay Rs 112 crore to Aircel. A three-member NCLAT bench on Monday set aside the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on May 1, 2019, granted a set-off of Rs 112 crore to Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom in their Rs 453 crore Spectrum Trade Agreement with Aircel and Dishnet Wireless.

Delta Corp Limited

Delta Corp has announced the financial results for the period ended on June 30, 2020. It reported a year-on-year consolidated loss of Rs 28 crore as against a profit of Rs 42 crore posted in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.

Emami Ltd

The group has completed the sale of Emami Cement Nuvoco Corporation at an Enterprise Value of Rs 5,500 crore. The proceeds from the sale will be used to redeem the pledged shares.