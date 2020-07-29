New Delhi: Markets closed in the positive zone on Tuesday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex surging over 558 points and the NSE Nifty touching the 11,300-mark amidst firm cues from global markets.

The 30-share Sensex settled 558.22 points or 1.47 percent higher at 38,492.95 while the NSE barometer Nifty climbed 168.75 points or 1.52 per cent to end at 11,300.55.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 29, 2020

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 144.43 crore for June quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The private sector bank posted a net loss of Rs 3,800.84 crore for April-June 2019-20. In the preceding March quarter, the bank logged a profit of Rs 135.39 crore.

UltraTech Cement

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a 37.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 796.31 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,281.27 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operation fell 33.15 per cent to Rs 7,633.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,419.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

The public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT was subscribed 1.23 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The issue received bids for 8,34,33,000 shares against the total issue size of 6,77,46,400 shares, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Nestle India

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 11.14 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 486.60 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, helped by increase in sales. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 437.79 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Nestle India said in a BSE filing.