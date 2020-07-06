New Delhi: Markets ended in green for the third straight session on Friday tracking gains in industry heavyweights amidst positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index settled 177.72 points or 0.50 per cent, higher at 36,021.42. It touched a high of 36,110.21 and a low of 35,872.38. The NSE Nifty rose 55.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 10,607.35.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 6, 2020

HDFC Bank

The rivate sector lender reported 21 per cent growth in its advances which totalled Rs 10.04 lakh crore on June 30 as compared to Rs 8.29 lakh crore a year ago and Rs 9.93 lakh crore on March 31. The bank`s deposits aggregated to Rs 11.89 lakh crore on June 30, marking a growth of 25 per cent from Rs 9.54 lakh crore on June 30 last year and Rs 11.47 lakh crore on March 31 this year, it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

Pharma stocks

Indian drug firms recall products in US market New Delhi: Indian drug firms like Lupin, Marksans Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling products in the US market, as per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Bajaj Auto

Workers at Bajaj Auto, India`s biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions said on Saturday, as companies struggle to ramp up operations.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, in partnership with state-owned ITI and other local companies, will bid for the revised tender to supply the fourth generation (4G) equipment to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

HDFC Ltd: Reported a profit in the sale of investment of Rs 1,241 crore. It sold the loans of Rs 18,273 crores in the last one year.