New Delhi: Markets closed in green on Monday led by gains in banking and financials amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 465.86 points or 1.29 percent to close 36,487.28 at while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 156.30 points or 1.47 percent to 10,763.65.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 7, 2020

NBCC

State-run construction major NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 41 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 83.77 crore. During the quarter ended March of the financial year 2018-19, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 142.45 crore.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore for the March quarter mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Axis Bank

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed Axis Bank to sell certain securities to recover dues worth up to Rs 21.61 crore in the Modex International Securities Ltd case.

Bandhan Bank

The private lender on Monday said its deposits grew on a year-on-year basis by 35% at end of June, i.e. June 30, 2020, to Rs 60,602 crore.