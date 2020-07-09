New Delhi: Markets succumbed to a fag-end selloff to close in the red on Wednesday.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex buckled under selling pressure in the last hour of trade to close 345.51 points, or 0.95 per cent, lower at 36,329.01. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty shed 93.90 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 10,705.75.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 9, 2020

ICICI Bank

India's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said its board has decided to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore in core capital through a variety of routes. The money will be raised either through a private placement of shares or preferential issue or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or follow-on public offering (FPO), or a combination thereof, it added.

South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank on Wednesday reported a 11 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 82 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal year.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 73 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20. Total income during the quarter under review rose 22 per cent to Rs 872 crore as against Rs 718 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Punjab National Bank

PNB its board will consider a proposal to raise capital through a mix of both equity and debt on Thursday. Besides, the board will clear opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

NBCC

State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it bagged total business orders worth Rs 431.63 crore last month.

It received an order worth Rs 284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package – 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Manappuram Finance Ltd

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has settled an alleged insider trading case with Manappuram Finance Ltd (MFL) and five individuals after they paid Rs 5.25 crore towards settlement charges. The matter relates to the company and some individuals communicating Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) to market participants before disclosing the same to the stock exchanges in March 2013.